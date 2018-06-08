Chipola’s McInnis wins Kirkland Teaching Award

MARIANNA—Kurt McInnis, assistant professor in Chipola’s English department, has been selected by his colleagues for the Kirkland Award for Excellence in Teaching.

McInnis has worked full-time at the college since 2012, where he teaches a variety of English and literature courses.

The faculty member who nominated McInnis, says, “Kurt is an outstanding English instructor. He is widely respected by students and colleagues for his teaching and leadership. His patience is obvious as he spends many hours with struggling students. He is capable of teaching students on any level, and that makes him an incredibly important asset not only to the Literature/Language Department but also to the college as a whole.”

McInnis originated “English Corner,” a weekly gathering of International students, to help them connect with each other and to the college community. The program provides an opportunity for international students to develop a group as well as improve their English.

McInnis served on Chipola’s Quality Enhancement Plan Committee and the eLearning Committee. He is teaching the pilot career class, SLS 1401, for the QEP.

McInnis is a graduate of Okaloosa-Walton CC and Huntingdon College. He earned a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and did graduate work in English at Troy-Dothan.

On winning the award, McInnis says, “I am thankful for and humbled by this award. Chipola College enjoys a remarkable faculty, any of whom could have easily been cited for ‘excellence in teaching.’ I feel privileged to work alongside such dedicated people every day.”

McInnis lives in Marianna with his wife, Lori, and their three children, Jack, Carolyn, and David. The family is active at New Hope Baptist Church, where McInnis serves as associate pastor.

The Kirkland Award was established by J.R. Kirkland and David Kirkland, in honor of their parents, the late Willis and Carolyn Kirkland. The award provides a $1,000 bonus to the recipient.