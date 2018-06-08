Chipola Summer II and Fall deadlines

MARIANNA—Chipola College application deadline for Summer Session II is June 7. Registration for Summer II classes is June 21 and classes begin June 25.

Early Fall Registration for new and returning students is July 9-July 26.

Application deadline for the Fall Semester is Aug. 2. Deadline to complete Financial Aid for the Fall Semester is July 24.

Applications for Admission are online at www.chipola.edu.

Chipola offers the Associate in Arts Degree, the Associate in Science Degree, Workforce Development programs and 10 Bachelor’s degrees.

For information, call 850-718-2211 or visit www.chipola.edu.