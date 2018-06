Chipola College will hold an Open House, Thursday, June 21, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event is for any student considering attending academic or workforce classes at Chipola. Experts in the areas of admissions, advising, financial aid and student support services will be on hand to answer questions. Refreshments will be available.

The Open House will be held in the Student Services Building (A). For information, call 850-718-2314.