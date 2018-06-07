“Music On, Melons Ripe, Summer’s Here” for the 62nd Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival that will take place on June 22nd& 23rd in Chipley, Florida. This year’s FREE concert at Pal’s Park on Friday, June 22nd features country music stars Joe Nichols and Deana Carter. The gates open to the public at 5:00 PM and the music begins at 6:00 PM. This event is family friendly, with festival style seating- you will need to bring your chair. There is no alcohol and no coolers allowed at the event. A FREE Kids Area will have BIG FUN from Tallahassee, Race Mania, a Bounce House, Big Slide, and an Obstacle Course along with many other kid friendly activities. The Presenting Sponsors and Festival Partners will have booths with information, prizes, watermelon games and of course watermelon slices. The Chipley Fire Department will provide concessions for purchase as their yearly fundraiser.

Festival Chairman Judge Colby Peel said, “Seeing families come out and watch quality entertainment at no cost makes everything we do worthwhile. Our community has embraced this event for more than sixty years, and this festival’s success can be attributed to the sponsors, volunteers, participants and everyone who attends.”

The event continues Saturday, June 23rd with a 7:00 AM pancake breakfast located at the Panhandle Shrine Club on Brickyard Road and a 5K Hot Trot at 7:30 AM located at the Florida Panhandle Technical College.

The Watermelon Parade will begin at 10:00 AM in downtown Chipley. You will also find Arts, Crafts and Food vendors at the Ag Center on Highway 90 beginning at 10:00 AM.

The Drummond Family gospel group will perform in the Ag Center Auditorium beginning at 10:45 a.m. -11:45 a.m. The Watermelon Queens introduction will be at 11:45 a.m. followed by the BIG Watermelon Auction at NOON. To wrap up the day singer songwriters, Wendell Mobley and Paul Overstreet will perform at 1:30 p.m.

You will find the PWF Car Show across the street from the Ag Center from 9:00 a.m. until.

We invite everyone to come out and support this great event in our community. For more information please visit: www.panhandlewatermelon.com or visit us on Facebook or Instagram.