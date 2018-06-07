FWC hosting Deer Manager 101 course in Jackson County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a Deer Manager 101 course for private landowners located within six counties in northwest Florida.

The course, offered by the FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program, will be held on Thursday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chipola College, 4487 Longhouse Court, Marianna. The course will be conducted in the Public Service Building, Room 107. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Private landowners from Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties are invited to learn about featured topics, such as mapping your property, deer biology, deer habitat management and aging deer. Participants also will have an opportunity to meet local FWC law enforcement officers from these counties to learn about the services that the officers provide.

This course will be the first of three offered in northwest Florida. Courses for the eastern and western portion of northwest Florida will be announced later.

Lunch will be provided, but you must pre-register by June 18. To pre-register, contact Kay Haskins at 850-767-3634.

Learn more about the Landowner Assistance Program at MyFWC.com/LAP.