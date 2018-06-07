Foley named Chipola men’s basketball coach

MARIANNA—Chipola College officials held a press conference Wednesday, June 6, to announce the hiring of Brendan Foley as the new head coach of men’s basketball.

Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson, said, “Today is a bittersweet day. We’re closing one chapter in Chipola history and starting a new one,” as he announced that Bret Campbell would be stepping down as head coach after three years at Chipola. Campbell compiled a record of 61-29, including 22-8 last season. The Indians finished as runner-up in the 2018 state tournament. Prior to Chipola, Campbell was head coach at the University of Tennessee-Martin for 10 years.

Johnson said, “Coach Campbell has been an outstanding coach and father figure for our program. His players have moved on to D-1 schools across the country, and continue to make us proud. Chipola basketball has a reputation as one of the top programs in the country. Coach Campbell has kept that tradition alive.”

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons introduced Brendan Foley as the new head coach saying, “Coach Foley has done a great job as an assistant for Chipola for six seasons. He is the right man to build on the legacy established at Chipola by the late Coach Milton Johnson.”

Foley was named the number two Junior College Assistant Coach in the country by CoachStat.Net in 2017. During his time as assistant coach at Chipola, he has helped graduate and move 30 players to the Division I level and helped coach the 2017-18 Indians to a second place finish in the state tournament.

Foley also served under Head Coach Patrick Blake, helping the 2013-14 Indians to Panhandle and State championships and to the Elite 8 at the National Tournament. He has coached in Junior College for 11 years, previously serving at Santa Fe College.

Foley earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Cincinnati where he worked under Coach Bob Huggins (current Head Coach at West Virginia University) and Andy Kennedy (former Ole Miss Head Coach). He earned a Master’s Degree from Kansas State University where he served as a Graduate Assistant for Bob Huggins and Frank Martin, current Head Coach at South Carolina.

Foley played one year of college basketball at Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri, before deciding to focus on a coaching career.

Foley, 34, is married to Natalie Foley, Chipola’s Assistant Athletic Director.