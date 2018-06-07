Boutwell obit

Mary Gene Boutwell, 70 of Graceville passed away, Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Flowers Hospital surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in Salem UM Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Mary Gene was born in Wauchula, FL on May 11, 1948 to the late Gene and Mary Jones Klein. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she was a 1966 graduate of Hardee County High School. She worked her early married years at the bank in Chipley, known today as Capital City Bank. Mary Gene was retired with the Jackson County School System where she worked over the years at both Graceville High School and Graceville Elementary School as a teacher’s aide, substitute teacher and a bus driver for over 29 years. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother she loved to fish and go to the auction on Thursday at the Graceville Livestock Market.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years Don Boutwell, one daughter Mandy Boutwell Ray and husband Edsel, Defuniak Springs, FL; one son Clay Boutwell and wife Tamarah, Graceville; five grandchildren Fallon Ray, Summer, Jase, Saylor and Finley Boutwell.