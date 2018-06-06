Routt obit

Larry R. Routt, 78, of Marianna, Florida, passed away on Friday, June 1.

Larry was born March 3, 1940 in Kingston, Ohio, the second child of Melvin and Virginia Routt.

He had many interests including flying, fishing, playing cards, singing Karaoke at the local Moose Lodge in Marianna, and even recorded a CD with country songs from the 1950’s. Larry was an entrepreneur who owned several small businesses including a western wear shop, an electronics business, and he had a passion for selling automobiles at dealerships in Ohio and Florida. Later in life, Larry pursued his dream to see the country by driving a semi tractor trailer from state to state. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, cherished his children and grandchildren, and loved it when people told him he favored Sam Elliott. Larry accepted Christ as his personal savior and talked frequently about spending eternity in heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Larry leaves behind a loving family including his wife, Patricia Routt; three sons, Richard Routt (Sherrie), Melvin Routt (Laura), and Tony Routt; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Hannah, Sarah, Ivan, Charlie, Rachel and Toni Ann; 5 great grandchildren all of Florida, and a loving sister-in-law, Verona Routt of Ohio.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Virginia Routt and a brother, Arthur Routt.

A private memorial service will be held at his residence in Marianna at a later date.