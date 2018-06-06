Dunn applauds President Trump’s signing of VA MISSION Act into law

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) attended the signing into law of the John S. McCain III, Daniel K. Akaka, and Samuel R. Johnson VA Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Networks Act or the VA MISSION Act of 2018 by President Trump. The VA MISSION Act builds upon the success of the Choice Program by streamlining community care programs so a veteran can access care from a provider outside of the VA when they need to.

The VA MISSION Act includes language from two of Dr. Dunn’s VA bills. The VICTOR Act helps veterans seek life-saving transplant care closer to their home, and the Veterans Opioid Abuse Prevention Act, helps VA providers safely prescribe controlled substances by allowing the VA to access prescribing data through a nationwide sharing network of prescription drug monitoring systems.

“Today with President Trump, we took a big step in improving care and choice for our veterans. The VA MISSION Act gives certainty to our veterans, increasing benefits to our nation’s heroes and expanding options to seek care outside of the VA,” said Dr. Dunn. “Our veterans fought for our freedoms, they shouldn’t have to fight the system to receive the care they need and deserve. I thank President Trump and House VA Committee Chairman Phil Roe for their dedication to our veterans. I will continue to fight to improve care and fix the VA through my work on the committee.”

The VA MISSION Act removes the 30-day, 40-mile barrier under the Choice Program, giving veterans more options when seeking timely and quality healthcare. The bill also covers the Choice Program’s funding shortfall – which will ensure that veterans continue to receive care without interruption and the program does not run out of money between now and when this legislation is implemented. It is supported by 38 Veterans Service Organizations and stakeholders.