Bonifay woman charged with possession of methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of a Bonifay woman following a traffic stop on Monday.

Tonya M. Davis, 39, was a passenger in a truck stopped by investigators on North Caryville Road shortly after 4 p.m. After the driver granted permission for a vehicle search, investigators located a syringe that was loaded with a dark liquid and a glass methamphetamine pipe inside a purse Davis stated belonged to her.

A small, clear container of methamphetamine was also located among items Davis had laid inside the truck bed during the stop.

Davis was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.