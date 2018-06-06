Atkins obit

Dwayne Earl Atkins, 89 of Sanford, NC, a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War, died Memorial Day, Monday May 28, 2018 in Pinehurst, NC. He was born April 5, 1929 in Columbus Georgia. Raised in Bonifay, Florida, he is a son of a farmer, Aaron Curtis Atkins and Nellie Mae Sapp Atkins, and a 1962 graduate of Florida State University with a Master’s degree in Business Administration. He was a lifelong member of the Assemblies of God, serving the Lord as Sunday School Superintendent for 60+ years in various churches across the country. Teaching children about Jesus was his passion. He was married to his church youth group sweetheart on June 5, 2018 for 69 years. They spent their honeymoon in 1949 at Niagara Falls in Canada. Mildred Elizabeth Addison Atkins. It started with a hello as she saw him walking up the sidewalk to church in Panama City, Florida. They had a lifelong love story. Dwayne was an example of how a husband should honor and love his wife. He preceded her in death and she followed him on Friday, June 1, 2018. Mildred, 87 of Sanford, NC, was the first baby to be born the year Bay County was formed in Panama City, Florida to Ezra Amos Addison and Clyde Brookins Addison January 3, 1931. She is a 1949 graduate of Bay County High School. Mildred comes from a wonderful Assembly of God heritage. Her father Ezra Addison was, and her brother, Rev. Leslie Milford Addison, are retired Assembly of God pastors. Her sister Linda Mead and her husband Rev. James Ray Mead, and niece, Alicia Joy Addison Craft were Assembly of God missionaries. Their final years were in North Carolina; however, they had lived in several cities in Florida, Illinois, Georgia, Wyoming, and Colorado. They are survived by 2 daughters, Lisa Winkie and husband Billy Winkie of Sanford, Lora Middleton and husband Kevin Middleton of Athens, Georgia, 3 grandchildren, Alisa Winkie of California, Kaylee Atkins and Kody Nixon of Athens, Georgia. Mildred is survived by 1 brother, Leslie Milford Addison and wife Joyce of Macon Georgia, and 2 sisters; Mary Loyce France of Panama City Florida, and Janice Temples and her husband Ron Temples of Marietta Georgia, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 9, 2018, in the Live Oak Assembly of God Church Cemetery, Bonifay, Florida. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.