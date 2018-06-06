10 Grams of meth found during K9 search

Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrests Chipley woman on felony drug charges.

Just after 11 p.m., Wednesday, May 30, a Washington County K9 Deputy conducted a traffic stop for speeding on S.R. 77.

As the deputy made contact with the driver, 30-year-old Jessica Ewing, he immediately noticed concerning behaviors. The deputy then performed a perimeter search of the vehicle, at which time K9 Titan gave a positive alert at the passenger door.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine.

Ewing was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver or sell, which is a second-degree felony.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.