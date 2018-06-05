Potter obit

Ruth Lynell Maddox Potter, 66, of Sycamore, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Capital Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

A native of Marianna, FL, Ms. Potter resided in Sycamore for the past 25 years. She retired from Florida State Hospital where she was a Certified Psychiatric Registered Nurse for 28 years.

A graveside service will be held at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Marianna, on Friday, June 8th, 2018, with William Scott Brandon III officiating. All family and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pink Cares Jackson County.