Ozark man arrested on drug charges

An officer with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Sunday, at approximately 10 p.m., on a dark colored Satan sedan at the intersection of 4th Street and South Blvd. for not having a tag displayed. The officer made contact with the driver, who was identified as Sebastian Tillery, 25, of Ozark, Alabama.

Upon further investigation it was determined that the driver’s mother had previously removed the tag and proof of insurance from the vehicle.

During the course of the traffic stop the officer requested the assistance of a K-9 unit who arrived on scene and conducted a sniff of the vehicle and subsequently gave an alert for the odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the location of a pill bottle with no label that contained two types of controlled narcotics (Hydrocodone and Zolpidem) as well as two partially burnt Marijuana cigarettes.

Tillery was placed under arrest and booked on the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance without a prescription (2 counts)

Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams

Chief Thompson encourages anyone with information regarding illegal activity to contact the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 638-TIPS.