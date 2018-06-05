Busby obit

Frances A. Busby, 79, of Gordon, Alabama died Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle following an extended illness.

She was born in Berea, Kentucky, lived many years in Tampa, Florida, but most recently resided in the Gordon, Alabama area. She worked at Contel Telephone until retirement, then worked as a secretary in several local churches.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie C. Andrews and Roberta Mae Andrews.

Survivors include her children Sheri (Toufic) Waked of Cincinnati, Ohio, Steve (Mary ) Busby of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lori (Tim) Watford of Gordon Alabama; one sister Nellie Jones of Bascom, Florida; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bascom, Florida. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Greg Roberts officiating. Burial will take place at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Marianna, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Bascom Building Fund.