40 Plants seized after “indoor grow” investigation

BONIFAY, Fla. – Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office confiscated about 40 marijuana plants and various cultivation equipment at a Cricket Lane address in Bonifay on Friday.

Investigators made contact with Joshua B. Judah, 27, following information received in a citizen tip. Judah was found to have a small but elaborate growing operation with marijuana plants thriving in two closets, as well as in cabinets. Lights, fertilizers and other enhancers, fans, CO2 bags, and other growing equipment was also found in the home.

Judah, who was cooperative during the investigation was arrested and charged with cultivation of marijuana.