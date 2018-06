by Eleanor Dietrich

You might miss this plant (Oenothera simulans, formerly Gaura angustifolia) as it is tall, slender and not too showy, but when you look closely, you will see lovely delicate flowers. It is in the Evening Primrose family, and its white flowers open in the evening, to take advantage of moth pollinators. The next morning, the flowers begin to turn pink and then wither. They grow naturally on dry open sandy roadsides and bloom for much of the year.