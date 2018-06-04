Turnage arrested on drugs and weapon charges

The Chipley Police Department announces the arrest of Jason E. Turnage, 41 of Wausau, following a traffic stop on Friday, June 1.

Officers with the CPD conducted the stop on Highway 77 on a blue Dodge truck for various equipment violations. The officer made contact with the driver, identified at Turnage, and based on the nervous actions of the driver, a K-9 unit was requested to the scene, and subsequently gave an alert for the odor of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. In addition to locating drugs in a backpack, officers also located a loaded pistol in proximity to the location of drugs.

Turnage was charged with the following:

Possession of a control substance without a prescription (methamphetamine)

Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

Possession of Narcotics Equipment

Possession or use of a Weapon in commission of a Felony

Chief Thompson encourages anyone with information regarding illegal activity to contact the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310 or contact Crime Stoppers at 850-638-TIPS.