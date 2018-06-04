HCSO teams up with Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch to host summer day camp

HOLMES COUNTY, FL – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches to provide a free week-long day camp that allows children to participate in various outdoor activities and develop positive esteem.

This year’s theme, “Harmony in the Streets,” is a community program for boys and girls that emphasizes respect for others and promotes healthy relationships with local law enforcement officers.

The day camp is open to children ages 6-12 and will be held at the Holmes County Agricultural Center the week of July 16-20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided, as well as morning and afternoon snacks. Transportation can also be arranged by request.

Registration forms are available at the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, located at 211 N. Oklahoma Street in Bonifay. Forms can be dropped off or mailed in to the same address. Space is limited to a maximum number of 60 children.

Funding for this local program is provided by dedicated individuals, community based groups, and a strong commitment from Holmes County Sheriff John Tate and Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.

For more information about the Harmony in the Streets day camp, call Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-4421.