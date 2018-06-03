Nakas obit

Julia Z. Nakas, age 93 of Sunny Hills, passed from this life on June 1, 2018 at her residence.

Julia was born on November 3, 1924 in Panevezys, Lithuania to Stasys Zalkauskas and Maria Kamarauskas. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sunny Hills, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Algirdas Nakas; brother: Antanas Zalkauskas.

She is survived by her daughter: Ruta Nakas Plemmons and husband Michael of Lynn Haven, Florida; two sons: Algirdas Nakas of Millinocket, Maine, Kestutis Nakas and wife Audra of Chicago, Illinois; sister: Emily Poulik of Panama City Beach, Florida; five grandchildren: Michael, Amanda, Krista, Andrew, Kajus; one great grandchild: Jaxson.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Friday, June 8, 2018 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sunny Hills, Florida with Father Dustin Feddon officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.