Foxworth obit

James Robert “J.R.” Foxworth, age 79 of Vernon, went home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2018 at his residence.

J.R. was born on October 22, 1938 in Chipley, Florida to Alrie and Emma Lee (Skinner) Foxworth. He was of the Baptist faith and worked as a foreman in the construction industry. J.R. was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting. Above all, he was known as a very loving and caring family man.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Alrie and Emma Lee Foxworth; two brothers: Johnny Foxworth and Paul Foxworth; two grandsons: Robert Foxworth and Marcus Davis.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruby Foxworth of Vernon, FL; two sons: Alrie Foxworth and wife Tonya of Adrian, GA, Calvin Foxworth of Chipley, FL; three daughters: Dottie Davis and husband Royce of Donalsonville, GA, Betty Joe Rhoden of Chipley, FL, Leslie Ann Foxworth of Chipley, FL; three brothers: Roy Gene Foxworth and wife Betty of Chipley, FL, Alvin Foxworth of Kansas City, MO, Jerry Foxworth Chipley, FL; sister: Agnus Scurlock and husband Tommy of Chipley, FL; step children: Trish Stewart and husband Thomas of Fort Walton, FL, Lynn Walters of Vernon, FL, Angie Rogers and husband Joey of Caryville, FL, Tina Wilks and husband Terry of Cottondale, FL, Margaret Ramsey and husband David of Georgia, Frankie Mitchell and wife Joann of California, Bobbi Resendiz and husband Honorio of Samson, AL, Jeri McPhie and husband Miguel Camacho of Chipley, FL, EJ Foxworth of Caryville, FL; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and loved ones.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.