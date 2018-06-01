Volunteers weather the storm on missions at BCF

In the midst of stormy weather and the uncertain path of Tropical Storm Alberto, two volunteer groups, eight men and four women, made their way from the First Baptist Church of Tangerine, Fla., and Trinity Baptist Church in Apopka, Fla., to volunteer on the campus of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville. The imminent storm did not prevent this group of amazing individuals from hunkering down and completing their mission.

Over the summer while many of the dorms are empty and students are on mission trips, serving on the church field, or working in camps, BCF is so grateful to welcome mission teams and church groups, such as the group from Tangerine and Apopka, who give sacrificially of their time, resources, energy, and talent to volunteer on the campus. They spend long hours remodeling campus facilities for efficiency, renovating office spaces, as well as painting, deep cleaning, and cutting tree limbs preparing the campus for next semester.

The volunteers included two BCF Trustees, Dianne Lovett and Fran Carlton, who are true leaders and motivators, knowing first-hand the needs of the campus and the importance of volunteers. Charles Tanski from Trinity Baptist Church stated, “This is an extension of my Father’s house. I consider this helping just like I would help at my church.” The group tirelessly pulled up old carpet, built walls for new offices, and installed electrical wiring in buildings that are used to train the next greatest generation of Christian leaders.

A number of the team members were returnees having served on the campus over the last couple of years volunteering and pouring their hearts into campus projects. Many of them work with Disaster Relief, always making time for fellowship, prayer and devotion. On Monday evening, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen led the volunteers in a time of prayer and devotion, sharing his heart and vision for what God has done and continues to do on the BCF campus and through His people. Kinchen thanked them earnestly for their service and weathering the storm to come volunteer. According to Kinchen, the challenges are great, but the resources saved by the mission teams and volunteer groups working on campus allow BCF to channel more resources into student scholarships and sending students around the world on missions.

BCF’s Multimedia Manager Jamie Settle noted, “Each summer these churches devote much time and energy to enhance our campus. We are so appreciative of all their hard work and sacrifice, and we look forward every year when they come.” For more information about mission opportunities at The Baptist College of Florida, please contact 800-328-2660 ext. 465.