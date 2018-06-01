Padgett obit

Billy Joe Padgett, 64, of Marianna died Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna following a brief illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Marianna, Jackson County. He worked in several state group homes and at Sunland, serving many clients and residents during his career, Billy Joe retired in 2013.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Padgett and Myrtle F. Padgett.

Survivors include his son, Tanner Padgett of Tallahassee; granddaughter, Grace Padgett of Tallahassee; sisters, Barbara P. Dilbert (Joe) of Longwood, FL, Betty P. Demmon and George Spruce of Marianna; special friend, Linda Jensen of Marianna.

Funeral will be Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 6 p.m. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Roland Rabon officiating. Family will receive friends immediately following the funeral until 8 p.m. Private burial.