TALLAHASSEE—June is National Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness month, and the Florida Department of Health is hosting an Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness and Research Symposium in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. The symposium will be held June 7-8 at the Florida Hospital Creation Conference Center in Orlando and is free and open to the public.

“Alzheimer’s disease affects more than half a million Floridians over the age of 65,” said State Surgeon General and Secretary Dr. Celeste Philip. “I look forward to hearing about the innovative work being conducted by some of Florida’s world-class researchers to improve prevention measures, methods of diagnosis, treatment options and, ultimately, find a cure.”

The Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness and Research Symposium will feature keynote addresses from Dr. James A. Hendrix, Director of Global Science Initiative for the Alzheimer’s Association and Dr. Rosemary Laird, Executive Director of the Florida Hospital Centre for Senior Health.

Day one of the symposium will offer a chance for health officials, health care providers, researchers and the general public to learn about the research projects funded by the Ed & Ethel Moore Alzheimer’s Disease Research Grant Program. Currently, there are 73 research grants funded and managed by the State of Florida’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Grant Program. In January, Governor Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature allocated $5 million to fund new research grant projects within the state. This research grant program was established in 2014, awarding over $16 million in research grant funding, since its inception.

Day two will be geared toward the general public and caregivers, and it will focus on addressing cognitive decline, resources, clinical trials and caregiving.

To learn more about the symposium or to register, visit the Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness and Research Symposium page.

For more information about the Ed & Ethel Moore Alzheimer’s Disease Research Grant Program, visit the department’s Research on Alzheimer’s Disease page.