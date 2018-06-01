Chipola Theatre visits Big Apple

Chipola College Theatre students recently visited New York for an educational travel adventure with Charles Sirmon, Director of Theatre. The group attended four Broadway shows including ‘The Lion King’ with a talkback from the cast, Best musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘Come from Away!’ and the new Tina Fey Tony-nominated musical ‘Mean Girls.’ Some attended Disney’s ‘Frozen’ with a backstage tour from Chipola guest costume designer artist Zac West. Students who attended ‘Phantom of the Opera’ were guided by another costumer that has been with the show for 20 years. Students visited the 911 Memorial, NBC backstage tour and rode on “the beast,” a speed boat that travels to the Statue of Liberty.

Chipola Theatre’s NY trip is a tradition that started 20 years ago. Sirmon takes a group every two years. He says, “Sharing so many Broadway shows and such a cultural city and theatrical history with my students always is worth every minute.”