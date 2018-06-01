Body of murder victim located in eastern Washington County

Tuesday morning Washington County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the disappearance of Deena Zimmerman, who had been reported missing by family members. Soon after the investigation began, WCSO investigators were able to verify Zimmerman was last seen leaving work just after 12 a.m. Monday morning.

During the investigation, WCSO received information leading them to a grave site located in the eastern portion of Washington County. Late yesterday afternoon, a female body, matching the description of Deena Zimmerman was uncovered with numerous injuries which are consistent to stab wounds.

Sean and Greg Dowis, were arrested on charges relating to the murder of Ms. Zimmerman by Washington County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon.

Sean Dowis, is currently being held without bond in the Washington County Jail on one open count of murder.

His brother, Greg Dowis, has a bond set in the amount of $150,000 on the charge of accessory after the fact to murder. Information gathered during the investigation, supported statements given by both suspects that Greg Dowis assisted his brother Sean in disposing of Ms. Zimmerman’s body.

“As relieved as we are that these guys are behind bars for this crime, our hearts are broken for Ms. Zimmerman’s family,” states Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Our worst fears were realized in this case. No family should ever have to endure a loss such as this and we are grateful for a community that has rallied around this family and our agency throughout this investigation.”