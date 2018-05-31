Watson obit

Leroy Watson, 87, of Marianna died Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

A native of Marianna, FL, Mr. Watson resided in Jackson County for the past 87 years. He is retired from Lehigh Furniture where he drove a truck for 30 years. A veteran of the U.S Army having served a tour of duty in the Korean War. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Marianna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, JC Watson and Allie Raines Watson, his brothers Calvin Watson and Glen Watson and special nephew Richard Dean Watson.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Opal Deese Watson; one son, Virgil L. Watson and his wife Karen Watson of Marianna; two daughters, Nancy Tibbetts of Lynn Haven, and Denise Johnston and her husband Wesley Johnston of Slocomb, AL; special niece, Debbie Watson; four grandsons, Schuyler Tibbetts, Clint Watson, Chris Black, and Logan Johnston; three granddaughters, Jennifer Maddox, Alyson Johnston and Julie Tibbetts; as well as several great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at James and Sikes on May 31, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral services will be June 1, 2018 at Trinity Baptist Church at 10am with Pastor Roland Rabon officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pink Cares Jackson County.