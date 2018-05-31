Two men arrested in murder of missing woman

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 3:30 p.m. today to provide an update on the case of a missing Washington County woman. Deena Zimmerman, 45 of Caryville, was last seen just after midnight Monday morning when she left her job in Graceville.

“An investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office into the disappearance of Deena Zimmerman began Tuesday morning after she had not been seen or heard from by family members,” stated Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews.”

“Our office, assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Beach Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, investigated numerous leads throughout this investigation, which have led us to where we are today.”

“Early this morning, Ms. Zimmerman’s vehicle was found at a condominium in Panama City Beach. Shortly after locating the vehicle, we received information that led us to what was a suspected gravesite, at the time.”

“Through investigative leads we were able to identify two suspects in Ms. Zimmerman’s disappearance. During questioning of these two suspects, we were able to receive full confessions.”

“At this time, Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 48-year-old Sean Dowis on one open count of murder. Dowis is the current live-in boyfriend of Ms. Zimmerman.”

“Also being charged in this case for accessory after the fact to murder is 49-year-old Greg Dowis. Greg is the brother of Sean Dowis.”

“Information was gathered which supported statements from both suspects that Greg Dowis assisted Sean Dowis in disposing of Ms. Zimmerman’s body.”

“This is still a very active investigation, with three separate crime scenes being processed,” said Sheriff Crews.