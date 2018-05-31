Hunter safety courses offered in June

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in June (list follows).

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Online-completion courses

Escambia County

June 6 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & June 16 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Molino Community Center

6450 Highway 95A N. in Molino

June 12 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & June 16 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Langley Bell 4-H Center

3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment

June 27 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & July 14 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Molino Community Center

6450 Highway 95A N. in Molino

Gulf County

June 16 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT)

Gulf Correctional Institution

500 Ike Steele Road in Wewahitchka

Traditional course (must complete both days)

Bay County

June 16 and 17 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT)

Bay County Shooting Range

10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.