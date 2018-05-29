Summer food program

The Washington County School District will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program for 35 days starting at the end of May.

Nutritionally balanced meals will be provided to all children regardless of race, sex, disability, age, or national origin during summer vacation when school lunches are not available. All children 18 years old and younger are eligible for meals at no charge and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. The program is only approved for geographical areas of need where 50 percent or more of the children qualify for free and reduced price meals during the school year.

Summer feeding sites that are located at schools provide meals to all children in the immediate vicinity in addition to those enrolled in summer school.

The following sites will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program:

Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against in any USDA-related activity should write or call immediately to:

USDA

Director, Office of Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, S.W.

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

Or call (800) 795-3272 (voice) or (202) 720-6382 (TTY)

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.