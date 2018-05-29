The First United Methodist Church of Chipley is offering a Christ-centered science and art camp that will explore scripture, the arts, and various topics in science. This camp is ideal for ages 4-12. This is a free community event.

A snack will be provided mid-morning and bus transportation will be available to those who live in town and have proper forms on file. The forms require a notary signature (the notary signature can be completed by the Children’s Coordinator, Michelle Kelly).

The camp is Monday, June 25 – Thursday, June 28, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Please call 850-849-7729 to reach the Children’s Coordinator, Michelle Kelly, to register or drop by the church office Monday through Thursday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, (closed for lunch). The church address is 1285 Jackson Ave, Chipley, Florida 32428. Church phone is 850-638-0010.