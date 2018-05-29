Sanders obit

Phyllis Jeanne Moore Sanders was born on September 9, 1916, in Mount Vernon, Missouri. Her father died when she was four months old, and she was raised with her brother, Lyman Moore, by her mother, Maud May Cameron Moore. She met and married Leslie Earl Sanders when she was a senior in high school. Shortly after their marriage, he felt a calling to the ministry. In 1942, with their two daughters, Sandra Lee and Sharon Jeanne, the young family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, for Leslie to attend the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Phyllis supported his calling by working and taking care of the girls. From there, they went to Oakland, California, where he pastored his first church: The Golden Gate Baptist Church. The Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary was established and organized in his church during his tenure. He was the first treasurer of the seminary and a professor of Homiletics (preaching).

In 1950, Leslie and Phyllis accepted a call to the First Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida — a town they quickly came to love and where they later chose to retire. Phyllis took to her role as minister’s wife with great energy and devotion, organizing weddings, funerals, the nursery, and anything else she could lay her hands to. One of her projects was decorating downtown Chipley for major holidays. Her creative energy never left her, but was carried over into helping those around her wherever she saw the need.

From Chipley, they ministered in Jacksonville, and finally in Louisville, Kentucky. When Leslie became ill with Parkinson’s, Phyllis moved the family back to Chipley and quickly settled into caring for him. Her devotion to his care was remarkable and continued until his death in 1990. During the time when he was in the nursing home, she decorated the entire home and instituted activities and events for the other residents.

She is survived by her two daughters, son-in-law Charlie Davenport, four grandsons and eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.