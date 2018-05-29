Publix continues 27-year tradition of supporting children’s hospitals with coupon campaign

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Publix Super Markets Inc. is inviting customers to “Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are” by donating to UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, during the annual fundraising campaign running from May 31 through June 16. In exchange for a $1, $3 or $5 donation, Publix customers will receive up to $5.50, $10 or $20 off, respectively, from the following brands: Mars Petcare, Kellogg’s, Coca-Cola, the Wrigley Company, Mars Chocolate, Georgia-Pacific, Frito-Lay, Oil-Dri, PepsiCo Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.

This campaign marks the 27th anniversary of Publix supporting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 1992, Publix Super Markets’ associates and customers have raised more than $44 million for the nonprofit organization. In 2017, area Publix Super Markets raised more than $805,000 for UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.

Money raised during the campaign will help the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital fund lifesaving pediatric medical equipment, transformational research within the UF College of Medicine’s department of pediatrics, and leisure and recreational efforts for patients, including the UF Health Shands Arts in Medicine program for the children who need it most.

“The local support from Publix Super Markets to UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital throughout the years has been tremendous,” said Scott Rivkees, M.D., a professor and chair of the department of pediatrics.

“Community leaders like Publix have helped to further advancements in children’s health care thanks to their continued momentum during this campaign,’’ he said. “We commend Publix on the positive impact it has on our neighborhoods, and we look forward to the medical advances to come as a result of their monetary support.”

More than 1,200 Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia are participating in the fundraiser, benefitting 27 member hospitals.