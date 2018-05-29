Pittman obit

Gloria Jean Pittman, 73, of Marianna, died Friday, May 25, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

She enjoyed sitting on the porch, listening to country music, and was happiest with a table full of family and friends, and grandbabies in her lap.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley George Pittman, and her parents, Albert and Irene (Baggett) Alday.

Survivors include her children, Donna (Ronny) Jurgonski, Robert Hagan, and John (Robin) Hagan; four sisters, Judy Chason, Frieda Hollis, Becky (Kenny) Drummond, and Seena (Mike) Griffin; two brothers, Buddy (Jennifer) Alday, and Steve (Sara) Alday; and many nieces and nephews. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Ashley, Tim, Baylor, and Isla Barber; T.J., Gabe, and Layla Jurgonski; Tara and Tyler Addison; Tessa Jurgonski; Robert Hagan; Randall (Carly) Hagan; Jonathan Hagan; Chloe Stubblefield; Harley Stubblefield; Phoebe Stubblefield.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at James and Sikes Funeral Home with Kevin Yoder officiating.