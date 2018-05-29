Missing person

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is in search of any information that may lead to the whereabouts of 45-year-old Deena Michelle Zimmerman of Caryville, FL.

Zimmerman, who is a Washington County resident, was reported missing by family members Tuesday, after she reportedly had not been seen or heard from since leaving for work on Sunday evening.

WCSO has confirmed Zimmerman was last seen leaving her place of employment in Graceville, wearing dark blue nursing scrubs, just after 12:00 a.m. on Monday morning, May 28th. At this point in the investigation, WCSO Investigators have uncovered information which leads them to believe Zimmerman’s last known location was in Washington County.

She was last seen driving a silver 2012 Toyota Camry bearing Florida plate HVWA60. Zimmerman is a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes , who stands at approximately 5’ 2” tall and weighs approximately 145 lbs.

WCSO is asking for the public to report any sightings of the vehicle or information concerning the whereabouts of Deena Zimmerman by contacting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.