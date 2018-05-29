Memorial Day Weekend arrests

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports three methamphetamine-related investigations in as many days over Memorial Day weekend, resulting in a total of seven arrests.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made the first two arrests Friday, May 25, after conducting a controlled narcotics buy in Bonifay. Louie E. Flowers, 52, of Ponce de Leon, was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and Jamie L. Finch, 42, of Chipley, was arrested and charged as a principle to the sale of a controlled substance.

Two more arrests were made the following day after a Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of Highways 81 and 181 in Westville for a traffic infraction. When the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Jesse M. McFry, 26, of Panama City Beach, and the passenger, identified as Robert A. Sylvia, 26, of Ponce de Leon, it was discovered that neither of the subjects had a valid driver’s license.

A K9 free-air sniff conducted near the vehicle resulted in an alert to an illegal substances, and a subsequent search resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia which contained a crystal-like dried substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. McFry and Sylvia were both arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic equipment.

Three other individuals were arrested Sunday, May 27, after investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted a controlled narcotics buy in Ponce de Leon. Christopher J. Martin, 34, was arrested and charged with the sale of methamphetamine. Also arrested were Bobbie L. Thomas, 25, of DeFuniak Springs, charged with principle to sale of methamphetamine and Jacob A. Potter, 23, of DeFuniak Springs, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.