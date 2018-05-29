Hewett obit

Laurel W. Hewett, age 81 of Pensacola, passed from this life on May 28, 2018 at her residence.

Laurel was born on November 8, 1936 in Daytona Beach, Florida to Silas and Thelma (Gavin) Wamble. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle for the previous 60 years since moving from Daytona Beach, Florida. She enjoyed playing Bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Silas and Thelma Wamble; grandson: Michael Hewett.

She is survived by her son: Franklin Paul Hewett of Milton, Florida; two daughters: Sharon Hewett of Pensacola, Florida, Lisa Hewett of Bonifay, Florida; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held 11:30 A.M. Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Bonifay, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 10-11A.M. Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.