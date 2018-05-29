Battle of Midway event

PENSACOLA, Fla. — In recognition of the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, a commemoration ceremony will be held at the National Naval Aviation Museum on board Naval Air Station Pensacola on Monday, June 4, at 10 a.m.

The Battle of Midway is recognized as one of the most important and influential naval battles of WWII. The infamous assault was a three-day fight for American lives as the Japanese Navy’s invasion force swept the Pacific. This battle would mark a historic victory in the scrapbooks of American freedom forever.

Capt. Kevin Miller (USN-Ret.), noted author and Midway scholar, will be the keynote speaker for this special event. Following the ceremony, there will be a special showing of the film “South Dakota Warrior” highlighting the life of Lt. Cmdr. John Waldron, a Navy torpedo bomber pilot who played a pivotal role in the Battle of Midway, and a Native American (Lakota).