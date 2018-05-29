Alberto outage recap from WFEC

GRACEVILLE – As a result of Subtropical Storm Alberto passing over our area on Memorial Day, West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) experienced outages across its four-county service area. Outages began occurring around 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning, with the majority of those taking place around noon when the storm began passing over. Most of the outages were caused by wind damage.

The cooperative had a total of 104 outages impacting 4,656 members throughout the day and night on Monday into the early hours of Tuesday morning in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties. Most WFEC members had power restored to their homes by 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, with the exception of a few scattered outages across the service area. All three district offices were fully staffed and all available crews worked until every outage was restored.

WFEC would like to thank its members for their patience as our crews worked diligently in sometimes adverse conditions to restore their power. As storm season approaches, the cooperative would also like to take this opportunity to remind members to update their account information – especially by adding cell phone numbers to their accounts. This will be useful when reporting outages from those numbers, or utilizing the cooperative’s outage texting service.