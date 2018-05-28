Update on Alberto

Subtropical Storm Alberto is expected to make landfall at approximately 1PM today with 65 mph winds. The center of the storm is projected to come ashore around the Destin area. A Flash Flood Watch and Tropical Storm Warning remain in effect for Washington County today. Showers with periods of heavy rain are likely and wind gusts as high as 35 – 40 mph are possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Wind conditions should gradually improve later this evening.

At this time all roads are open. Any closures will be listed at www.washingtonfl.com under the Emergency Management Department tab.

To report dangerous debris or a tree down on a roadway, contact the Washington County Emergency Management Office at 850-638-6203.

The Choctawhatchee River at Caryville will continue to rise with minor flooding projected near 15 feet on Friday, June 1. At Ebro, the river will continue to rise with minor flooding projected near 16 feet on Friday, June 1.