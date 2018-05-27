Storm update

Beginning this evening and continuing through the day tomorrow Washington County will likely experience deteriorating weather conditions including elevated winds and heavy rain as Subtropical Storm Alberto approaches the Gulf Coast.

Downed trees and powerlines are possible over the next 24-36 hours.

To report a tree down on a roadway, contact the Washington County Emergency Management Office at 850-638-6203.

To report power outages, contact your Electric Company:

Gulf Coast Electric – 1-800-568-3667

Gulf Power – 1-800-487-6937

West Florida Electric – 1-844-688-2431