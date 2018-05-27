Small business workshop at Chipola

MARIANNA—Chipola College and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce invite students, employees, and community members interested in learning more about small business resources to attend a lunch and learn meeting Thursday, May 31.

The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m., in Building Z, Room 116 (Jackson Hall), on the Chipola campus.

The workshop is free of charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch. The workshop will provide an overview of small business resources. The focus will be on entrepreneurship, intellectual property, patents and agreements, all pertinent aspects of managing a small business. Those attending will have the opportunity to ask questions and to apply the concepts presented.

For more information about small business resources, visit https://www.sba.gov/ or contact Dr. David Bouvin at 850-718-2380 or email bouvind@chipola.edu, Tiffany Garling at 850-482-8060 or email tiffany@jacksoncounty.com.