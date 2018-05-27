Shores obituary

Hazel Harmon Shores, age 93, died May 25, 2018 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida, where she has been a resident for 14 years. She was born in Alford, Florida on September 15, 1924 to Seley Davis and Addie Bell Gilmore Gibson Harmon. She was a homemaker known for her no-recipe southern cooking, a fourth generation resident of Washington County and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Allen Shores and a daughter, Myra Jean Shores, brothers, Willard Harmon, Terrell Harmon, Loran Harmon, Henry Leon “Teence” Harmon, half-brothers, Leonard Harmon, Carl Harmon, Lloyd Harmon, and Charlie Gibson.

She is survived by a son, Ricky Shores of Newton, Alabama, daughters, Mary Sue Broom (Paul) of Chipley, Faye Cope (Lynn) of Chipley, Pam Brooks (James) of Vernon, and Amy Pelham (Wesley) of Bainbridge, Georgia, a brother, Sherman Harmon of Orange, Texas, and a sister, Mary Nell Abbott (Frank) of Pensacola.

She was lovingly known as “Memaw” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The grandchildren are Michael Broom (Kristi), Lynn (Jr.) Cope (Charlotte), Leigh Cope (Michele), Nicole Seley (Allen), Allison Brock, Derrick Shores (Armindie), Brande Suttles (Ray), Erika Drewery (Tim), Sara Beth Pelham and Hunter Pelham. The great-grandchildren are Emily Broom, Cameron Cope, Addie Cope, Sy Seley, Oliva Cotton, Mikayla Cotton, Enzlie Drewery, Ruby Drewery and Aza Drewery.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 3:00 pm at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley. Visitation will be one hour prior. The service will be lead by Rev. Buddy Pennington. The grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family wants to thank the staff on the third floor of the Northwest Florida Community Hospital for their care and love expressed during her time as a resident. They would also like to express their appreciation to Emerald Coast Hospice for their professionalism and comfort given to her and the family.

