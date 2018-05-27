Memorial Day service at FUMC

First United Methodist Church in Chipley recognized Memorial Day with a special service on Sunday, May 27. Following the Call to Worship and announcements by Interim Pastor John Whitley, the Memorial Day Recognition and Message was given by Master Sargent (Retired) Steve Lowery, U.S. Army, as well as the Presentation of the Battlefield Cross. The Presentation of the Wreath was performed by Master Sargent (Retired) Grady Merrit, U.S. Air Force. Dan Burdeshaw played Taps. Ole Ellis delivered a Prayer of Thanksgiving, and the choir sang “Salute to the Armed Forces.”

