Albert Gilliam “Gil” Lowe III, 70, of Marianna passed away peacefully, Friday, May 25, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loved ones after a long, hard-fought battle against cancer.

Mr. Lowe was a native of Chipley, FL and resided in Jackson County for the past 40 years. He was employed with the State of Florida’s Agency for Persons with Disabilities (Sunland), a place where he so dearly loved and cared for his residents. He retired in 2010 after 38 years of service.

Gil is preceded in death by his father, Albert Gilliam Lowe, Jr. and his brother, Aaron Bryan Lowe. He is survived by his precious mother, Martha Northcutt Hammond; his beloved and devoted wife of 40 years, Barbara Suggs Lowe; one brother, William “Bill” Lowe of Tallahassee, FL; two sons, Bryan Lowe (Emily) of Marianna, FL and Russell Lowe (Bethany) of Tallahassee, FL; two grandsons, Aaron Lowe and Wyatt Lowe and one granddaughter, Audrey Lillian Lowe.

He graduated from Auburn University in 1970 with his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and from the Florida State University in 1972 with his Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology. Those who knew him knew how much he loved all things Auburn, a spirit and love that he passed on to his sons. WDE!

Gil was a fighter and a doer. He said he had a wonderful life with Barbara and his family and wanted nothing more than for them to be happy. He enjoyed photography, traveling, dining, golf, coin and stamp collections, and all things Auburn. Gil is most remembered for his smile, laugh and charisma; qualities that so many remember him by.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. The family will receive friends after the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Emerald Coast Hospice.