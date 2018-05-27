Driving tips

The Florida Highway Patrol would like to remind motorist that during the upcoming Tropical Storm Alberto to please stay off the roadways during the storm. The local bridges will be monitored for wind hazards and will be evaluated by multiple agencies for closure, when wind speed reaches 40 mph sustained. During the storm our troopers will be taken off the roadway when the weather becomes too dangerous for our members to safely respond to calls for service.

Please follow the below tips for the next several days as we experience Tropical Storm force winds.

• Slow down – The roads remain slick after the storm so if you have to drive, decrease your speed to avoid hydroplaning.

• Buckle up – When it is finally safe to venture out, take the extra time to buckle your seatbelt. It is the law in Florida, and statistics continue to show that seatbelts save lives. Four of the reported deaths related to Tropical Story Fay involved motorists who were not wearing their seatbelts.

• Be cautious of high winds – Windy conditions adversely affect all vehicles, particularly high profile vehicles, such as buses and trucks, as well as motorcycles. Gusty wind makes driving difficult, especially when it is rapidly changing speed and direction.

• Turn around don’t drown – Prepare for standing water. Never drive through flooded areas, even if you are familiar with the roads. The area of roadway you cannot see beneath the water may be washed out or the water may conceal debris, tree branches or even power lines.

• Inoperative traffic lights – Driver must treat intersections like a four-way stops. At a fourway stop intersection, the driver of the first vehicle to stop at the intersection shall be the first to proceed. If two or more vehicles reach the four-way stop intersection at the same time, the driver of the vehicle on the left shall yield the right-of-way to the vehicle on the right.