Jonathan D. Cook, age 55 of Vernon, went home to be with the Lord on May 26, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Jonathan was born on November 14, 1962 in Chipley, Florida to Winfred and Joann (Goodson) Cook. He worked as a Corrections Officer for the State of Florida and had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle since coming from San Antonio, Texas in 1982.

He was preceded in death by his father, Winfred Cook; son: Justin King.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Carolyn Cook of Vernon, FL; mother: Joann Cook of Vernon, FL; two sons: Joshua Cook and Jordan Cook of Vernon, FL; two brothers: Michael Cook of Temple, TX, Phillip Cook of San Antonio, TX; two sisters: Debra Johnson and Donna Cook both of Vernon, FL.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11A.M. Friday, June 1, 2018 at Weeks Cemetery in Vernon, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 5-8P.M. Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.