Chipola theatre awards

Chipola College Theatre recently held its annual banquet. Director Charles Sirmon recognized several students for theatre excellence.

Awards include (not pictured in order): Best Supporting Actor: Destin Dawson; Best Supporting Actress/Outstanding Theatre Student: Sarah Liffick; Best Actress: Bailey Foxworth; Best Actor: Anthony Severson; Best Male Newcomer: Brock Harris; Best Female Cameo: Meghan Basford; Best Character Actor: Chandler King; Best Character Actress: Mary Kenton; Technical Excellence: Chloe Gilbert; Best Ensemble Actress: Willa Wester; Best Female Newcomer: Landry Tharp; Dance\Chorography Award: Grace Wester; Backstage Excellence: Ashleigh Braswell; Best Ensemble Actor: Brandon Washington; and Best Male Cameo: Daniel Covington.