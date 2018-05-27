Chipola softball finishes second at nationals

ST. GEORGE, UTAH— The Chipola Lady Indians softball team finished as runner-up in the NJCAA National Tournament with a 6-1 loss to Temple in the title game on May 19.

After an impressive climb out of the consolation bracket, Chipola made it to the championship game, but needed to beat Temple twice in back-to-back games. Chipola prevailed over Temple in the first matchup, 2-0, but could not muster a win in the winner-take-all final game, falling 6-1.

Chipola finished a phenomenal year with a 56-4 record as Runners-Up in both the FCSAA State and NJCAA National Tournaments.

Four Chipola players won awards at the National Tournament. Four players were named to the All-Tournament team: Pitcher, Krystal Goodman; infielder, Alexis Grampp; Barbara Woll, outfielder; Candela Figueroa, catcher. Barbara Woll was named the Outstanding Defensive Player in the tournament.

Chipola started the national tournament with a 15-0 run-rule win over Central Alabama, but a 4-3 loss to Eastern Arizona sent Chipola to the consolation bracket. Chipola won six straight to climb out and make it to the championship game with Temple. The Lady Indians’ run included wins over Howard (3-1), Tyler (8-0), Florida Southwestern (3-0), Seminole (5-0), Butler (5-4) and Temple (2-0).

Chipola won the Panhandle Conference title and spent most of the season atop both the state and national polls. Chipola was unbeaten through the first 44 games of the season.