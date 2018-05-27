Birge obit

JoAnn Birge, a loving wife, mother and Nana, passed away on May 25, 2018, at Flowers Hospital surrounded by her family.

JoAnn was a resident of Holmes County her entire life and made Westville her home. She graduated from Ponce de Leon High School and went on to receive her Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Western University. She was employed at Chautauqua Health Care Services, DeFuniak Springs, Florida, where she was recently promoted to CEO. This was an accomplishment she was very proud to achieve.

JoAnn lived her life for her husband, Mike of 37 years, her children and grandchildren. Although she was very proud of her work achievements, her family is what mattered the most. This was lived out daily by putting them above herself. She could be found in the stands of every ballgame for all of her grandchildren and every school event. She enjoyed cooking dinners for the family on Sunday’s and going on trips to make fun memories. She was always available at any time no matter what.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Michael Birge; her children, Danielle Suggs and husband Scotty and Josh Birge and wife Jessica; five grandchildren, Kelby, Eli, Mason, Carter and Cash.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Monday at Peel Funeral Home.